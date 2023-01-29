CEEK VR Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $108.03 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00051260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1243588 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,793,847.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

