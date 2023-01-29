CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.51 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $111.20 million and $13.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00217486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1243588 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,793,847.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.