CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

CENQW stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the second quarter worth $113,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000.

