Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,520,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 32,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,970,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 464,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,357,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

CVE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 9,150,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,341. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

