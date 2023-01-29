Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

