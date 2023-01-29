Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.