Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,423. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

