Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,423. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlie’s (CHUC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.