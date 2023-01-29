Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

