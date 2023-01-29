Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $8.34 on Friday, reaching $179.45. 19,654,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,753. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

