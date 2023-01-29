Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.