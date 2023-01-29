Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $945.38 million and approximately $105.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

