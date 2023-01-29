China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Feihe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

China Feihe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFEIY opened at $10.27 on Thursday. China Feihe has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

