Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

