Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,428. The company has a market cap of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

