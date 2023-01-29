Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.0 days.

Cineplex Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPXGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

