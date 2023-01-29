Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.0 days.

Cineplex Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPXGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

