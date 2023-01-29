Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 2.6 %

CLAR opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $372.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.