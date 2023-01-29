Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 16,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,081. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries.

