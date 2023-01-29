ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,861. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

