Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 734 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.30 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average is $301.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

