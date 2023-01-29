Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

