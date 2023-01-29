Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 31,376 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

