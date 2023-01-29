Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,707,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

