Coin98 Market Capitalization Achieves $53.83 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Coin98 has a market cap of $53.83 million and $13.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.01361402 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007619 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015291 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.01633489 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

