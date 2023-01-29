Comparing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Direct Digital $38.14 million 1.96 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.08

Analyst Recommendations

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for theglobe.com and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,450.46% Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Summary

Direct Digital beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

