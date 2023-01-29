Comparing Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and MasterBrand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $817.76 million 0.84 $103.28 million $4.47 6.04 MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.41 $182.60 million N/A N/A

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 13.52% 27.29% 15.63% MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 1 0 0 2.00 MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats MasterBrand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded by Nathan Ancell and Theodore Baumritter in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

