Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 13,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,628,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,964. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.