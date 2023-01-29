Compound USD Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.72 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and $6.72 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

