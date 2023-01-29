Concordium Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Concordium has a market cap of $88.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 92.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

