Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0632

Conflux (CFX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 122.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $132.21 million and approximately $58.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,727.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00407430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00779665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00095037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00578956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00186612 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07103527 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $60,856,513.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.