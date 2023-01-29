CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 819,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

