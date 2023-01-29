Contrasting Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flushing Financial and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

This table compares Flushing Financial and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 23.56% 11.43% 0.92% RBB Bancorp 33.47% 13.78% 1.62%

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $326.64 million 1.68 $81.79 million $2.49 7.38 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.96 $56.91 million $3.33 5.95

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

