Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $56.32 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $99,638.13 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

