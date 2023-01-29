Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.