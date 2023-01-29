Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

