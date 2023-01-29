Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,769 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $56,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

