Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWKF. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from $3,870.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cranswick from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cranswick Stock Performance

CRWKF remained flat at C$36.40 during trading on Friday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.40.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Stories

