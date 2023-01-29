Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.94.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $211.17 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.