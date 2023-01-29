Critical Survey: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 1.78 -$20.29 million ($1.19) -1.10 DexCom $2.45 billion 16.84 $154.70 million $0.54 196.72

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -155.58% -142.18% -95.58% DexCom 8.24% 13.27% 5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $121.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

