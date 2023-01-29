Cronos (CRO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $15.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00088385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

