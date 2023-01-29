Crypto International Price Reaches $0.44 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $184,653.83 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44574066 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $163,975.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

