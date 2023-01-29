CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

