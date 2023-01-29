D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 177 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $191.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $243.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79.

