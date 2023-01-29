D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

