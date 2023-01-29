D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of LIN opened at $324.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

