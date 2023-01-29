D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 411 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Shares of ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

