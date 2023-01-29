D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $75.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

