D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

