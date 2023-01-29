D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.36 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

