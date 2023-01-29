Dacxi (DACXI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.25 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $290,350.69 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

