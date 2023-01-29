Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

