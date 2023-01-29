DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 499,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,524. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $26,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.